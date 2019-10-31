Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale

A fancy set of Pieper Red Angus registered bred heifers.



TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Oct. 26, 2019

Location: Hays Springs, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

2 Red Angus Herd Sires – $45,000

63 18-Month Old Red Angus Range Bulls – $6,337

43 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $3,243

31 Red Angus Bred Cows – $2,381

9 Embryos – $2,367

335 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,900

11 Pieper Ranch Working Horses – $5,973

15 Pieper Ranch Weanling Colts – $1,583

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 at $50,000 was PIE Spur 8426, DOB: 4/1/2018; Sired by MCD Spur 6111; MGS: Laflins Cutting Edge 2075. He sold to Explosive Cattle Company, Hollister, MO.

Lot 3 at $40,000 was PIE Yellowstone 8339, DOB: 3/24/2018; Sired by MCD Spur 6111; MGS: VGW Game Plan 508. He sold to Hansine Ranch, Pierre, SD.

Lot 2 at $16,500 was PIE Investot 854, DOB: 1/27/2018; Sired by 9 Mile Franchise 6305; MGS: BUF CRK The Right Kind U199. He sold to Justin, Fole, Paxton, NE.

Lot 6 at $14,000 was PIE High Roller 8446, DOB: 3/17/2018; Sired by Bieber High Roller C553; MGS: RED RMI Redman 1T. He sold to Turkey Track Livestock, Douglas, WY.

Lot 9 at $14,000 was PIE Seneca 8068, DOB: 2/19/2018; Sired by RREDS Seneca 731C; MGS: Red Crow Foot Ole’s Oscar. He sold to Martin Hanley, Crawford, NE.

Top Selling Bred Heifer:

Lot 70 at $23,000 was PIE Goldrib 8000, DOB: 2/3/2018; Sired by 9 Mile Franchise 6305; Bred to Beckton Accent D615 D3, carrying a heifer calf. She sold to Joyce Dowd, Scott City, KS.

Top Selling Bred Cow:

Lot 116 at $15,000 was PIE Redbird 7257; DOB: 3/14/2017; Bred to Bieber High Roller C553, carrying a heifer calf. She sold to Travis Scaffer, Pierre, SD

Top Draft of Commercial Bred Heifers at $2,235; 45 head sold to Lyle Ahlmeyer, Sedalia, MO.

Top Selling Horses:

Lot 1 at $12,500 was Pr Dynamite Pick, A 2015 Sorrel Gelding sired by Sixes Hickory. He sold to Reed Steward, Sterling City, TX.

Lot 2 at $11,000 was Pr Sixes Playboy, A Gray Gelding sired by Sixes Pick. He sold to Reed Steward, Sterling City, TX.

Lot 5 at $10,000 was Ge Fox in Socks, A Dun Gelding sired by Able To Cheat. He sold to Sides Ranch, Smithwick, SD.