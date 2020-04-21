Pine Creek Angus Ranch 30th Annual Production Sale

Paige and Justin Weiss watching the Pine Creek Angus sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 17, 2020

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

55 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,795

17 Registered Yearling heifers – $1,708

Very nice sale for the Weiss Family as they held the 30th Annual Pine Creek Angus Production sale. Great set of yearling bulls and open heifers sold to many repeat buyers. This set of cattle are backed by a very maternal herd of Angus cows.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 10, Pine Creek Bullseye 9182, 3/19 son of Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Pine Creek Investment 4213J, epds CED 0 BW 3.6 WW 79 YW 137 Milk 24 to Arnold Kari, Bison, SD for $7,500.

Lot 15, Pine Creek Capitalist 9022, 2/19 son of LD Capitalist 316 x OCC Active Duty 2053, epds, CED 10 BW .4 WW 75 YW 127 Milk 27 sold to Jamie Eulberg, Dupree, SD for $7,500.

Lot 17, Pine Creek Capitalist 9115, 3/19 son of LD Capitalist 316 x Sitz Consensus 12313, epds CED 12 BW -1.3 WW 68 YW 118 Milk 31 to Turtle Creek Angus, Faith, SD for $7,000.

Lot 42, Pine Creek Alliance 9114, 3/19 son of Pine Creek Alliance 7255 x Sitz Right Answer 644, epds CED 6 BW 1.1 WW 61 YW 110 Milk 29 to Marlin Brink, Union Center, SD for $6,500.

Lot 11, Pine Creek Bullseye 9185, 3/19 son of Sitz Bullseye 9994 x KG Alliance 1193, epds CED 4 BW 1.9 WW 80 YW 136 Milk 26 to Arnold Kari, Bison, SD for $6,000.