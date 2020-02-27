Poppe Cattle Company 15th Annual Production Sale

Both new and old faces were scattered through out the crowd.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2020

Location: BD Bar & Restaurant, Fallon, Montana

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

75 Bulls – $4,603

Long time reputation outfit Poppe Cattle Company, held the 15th Annual Production Sale, 2/23/2020 at the BD Bar & Restaurant in Fallon, Montana. The cattle were on display at the Jay Taylor Feedlot 1 mile south of town and refreshments and a small pre-sale lunch were served while buyers were inspecting the cattle. The Poppe family has created a strong following of both new and repeat buyers by consistently offering high quality cattle and standing behind the product they sell with great customer service. Following the sale everyone was invited to stay and enjoy a steak dinner and drinks. Congratulations to the Poppe family on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $7,000, PCC BOYSCOUT 5175G, DOB 3/20/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x C260, Sold to Nick O’Connor, Plevena, Montana.

Lot 3 at $6,750, PCC OUTCROSS 5128G, DOB 3/21/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x B706, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado.

Lot 4 at $6,750, PCC ECLIPSE 5139G, DOB 3/19/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x B934, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado.

Lot 5 at $6,500, PCC FIRST EDITION 5152G, DOB 3/19/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x A808, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado.

Lot 6 at $6,500, PCC CATTLE DRIVE 5138G, DOB 3/19/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x B932, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado.