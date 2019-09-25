One of the sale highlights was the large offering of high quality GENTLE weanling colts..



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Sept. 1, 2019

Location: Powder River County Fairgrounds, Broadus, MT

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

17 Ride Horses – $6,980

10 Yearling Colts – $1,450

46 Weanling Colts – $1,258

Sale Highlights:

Lot 924 at $13,000, Tyrees Only Parr, 2017 AQHA Buckskin Gelding, Tyrees Speedy Zan x Vellhos Lexi, consigned by Lyle Mitchell.

Lot 933 at $6,750, Dancin Miss Nitro, 2013 AQHA Brown Mare, BRR Nitro Glycerine x Docs Kitatreasure, consigned by Southern Springs Stable.

Lot 980 at $2,500, TDM Lowry Cat, 2018 AQHA Gray Gelding, Vascos Lowry Star x Greyt Lassie, consigned by Swenson/Martin Horse and Cattle Co.

Lot 942 at $2,400, Hocus Pocus Bird, 2/16/18. AQHA Brown Mare, Ima Early Bird x FBW Hocus Pocus Wood, consigned by Davis Quarter Horses.

Lot 979 at $2,600, Mighty High Didit, 4/22/19, AQHA Sorrel Stallion, Mighty Mo Highbrow x Black Pearl Safari, consigned by Davis Quarter Horses.

Lot 907 at $2,400, Cash N Bullion Chex, 5/20/19, AQHA Blue Roan Mare, Platinum Bully x Chex Be Great, consigned by Les McGill

The Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Association would like to thank their consignors and buyers for helping them make another great sale. The weekend was kicked off on Friday with exciting competition in the 2-year-old futurity. On Saturday the Powder River Roundup AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show was held followed by the yearling futurity held Sunday morning before the sale preview. Congratulations to all of the class and event winners! Also, the PRQHBA would like to extend a huge thank you to all the judges, announcers, sponsors, volunteers, and anyone who supported the three-day events and sale!