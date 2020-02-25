R & R Cattle Company Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2020
Location: at the ranch Chamberlain, SD
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
35 Bulls – $4,773
Beautiful early spring day for a very nice offering of bulls at R & R Cattle Company.
Great crowd on the seats for Elaine & Steve Reimer
Lot 30 at $9500 Black Polled Dob 3-27-2019, son of R & R panther E771
sold to Ben Bogemnhagen, White Lake, SD
Lot 1 at $9000 Sim-Angus Dob 2-26-2019
son of SAV 654x Rainmaster 6849
sold to Mark Cotton, Orient,SD
Lot 9 at $7500 Sim-Angus Dob 3-23-2019
son of CCR Boulder 1339A
sold to Paul Patterson, Draper,Sd
Lot 20 at $7500 Black Polled Dob 3-21-2019
son of Rubys Turnpike 771E
sold to Bud May, Kyle,SD
Comments