R & R Cattle Company Production Sale

Some customers enjoying the wonderful weather and talking some bull.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2020

Location: at the ranch Chamberlain, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

35 Bulls – $4,773

Beautiful early spring day for a very nice offering of bulls at R & R Cattle Company.

Great crowd on the seats for Elaine & Steve Reimer

Lot 30 at $9500 Black Polled Dob 3-27-2019, son of R & R panther E771

sold to Ben Bogemnhagen, White Lake, SD

Lot 1 at $9000 Sim-Angus Dob 2-26-2019

son of SAV 654x Rainmaster 6849

sold to Mark Cotton, Orient,SD

Lot 9 at $7500 Sim-Angus Dob 3-23-2019

son of CCR Boulder 1339A

sold to Paul Patterson, Draper,Sd

Lot 20 at $7500 Black Polled Dob 3-21-2019

son of Rubys Turnpike 771E

sold to Bud May, Kyle,SD

