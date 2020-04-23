Rambur Charolais 42nd Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Rambur Charolais 42nd Annual Bull Sale

Dale Stimpson has been buying Rambur Charolais bulls for over 30 years, pictured here with his wife Tana, daughter Tara and Tate Benson.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 11, 2020

Location: At the Ranch Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar


Averages:

65 Yearling Bulls – $3,850

22 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,340

A powerful set of both Charolais and Angus bulls were offered at the 42nd Annual Rambur Charolais Bull Sale April 11, 2020 held at the Ranch, Sidney, Montana. Howard Rambur, along with his family and crew, focus on raising and developing cattle that work in all environments from birth to consumer and offer a satisfaction guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Charolais:

Lot 4 at $8,000, RC GLENN 997 PLD, DOB 3/20/19, RC DASH 658 PLD x RC MS BLUE STAR 774 PLD, Sold to Dale Stimpson, Lodge Grass, Montana

Lot 8 at $7,000, RC GARRETT 9134 PLD, DOB 3/28/19, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS SANCHEZ 5252 TW PLD, Sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana

Lot 10 at $7,000, RC GOLDEN 9158 PLD, DOB 3/31/19, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS TRENDSETTER 4203 PLD, Sold to Lee Brothers, Elsie, Nebraska

Lot 22 at $7,000, RC GRAYSON 9187 PLD, DOB 4/6/19, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS NEBRASKA 8128 PD, Sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana

Angus:

Lot 110 at $7,750, DOB 3/14/19, Sold to Brian Lewis, Sidney, Montana

Lot 115 at $7,500, RC GIBSON 9637, DOB 3/15/19, MERIT RAGE 4031B x RC MS TRAIL BOSS 4647, Sold to Lee Brothers, Elsie, Nebraska.

Lot 113 at $7,250, RC GREENBACK 9615, DOB 3/5/19, HL SUNDANCE 2FX3 x RC MS BLACKJACK 2611Z, Sold to Greg Peck, New Jersey.

