Raven Angus Annual Production Sale

Cooper Waln, Parmalee, SD, purchased bulls at the Raven Angus bull sale.



TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Colome, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

264 Yearling & Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,768

A standing room only crowd of buyers, neighbors and friends joined the Petersek families as they hosted the annual Raven Angus Production sale at the ranch just east of Colome, SD. A great set of yearling and 2-year-old bulls were very well accepted by the large crowd on hand with very aggressive bidding all the way through the sale. A sale highlight was the pick of the 2019 heifer crop.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 15, Raven Reno G119, reg. 19507568, a 1/19 son of Spring Cove Reno 4021 selling to Genex, Shawano, Wisconsin, for $22,000.

Lot 42, Raven Raindance G86, reg. 19507841, a 1/19 son of SAV Raindance 6848, to Cooper Waln, Parmalee, South Dakota, for $15,000.

Lot 147, Raven Next Step G101, reg. 19500709, a 1/19 son of Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 to Genex, Shawano, Wisconsin, for $15,000.

Lot 166, Raven Stunner G274, reg. 19506626, a 1/19 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Arntzen Angus, Hilger, Montana, for $15,000.

Lot 4, Raven Reno G100, reg. 19507360, a 1/19 son of Spring Cove Reno 4021 to Semex, Guelph, ON, CA for $14,000.

Lot 82, Raven Jackpot G130, reg. 19506678, a 1/19 son of Raven Jackpot D164 sold to Diamond G Ranch, Springview, Nebraska, for $12,500.

The pick of the 2019 heifer crop sold to Simon Cattle Co., Farley, Iowa, for $14,000.