Red Western & Grill’s 16th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 24, 2020
Location: Crawford Livestock, Crawford,NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
40 Bull – $3,801
Great set of Red Angus Bulls offered today by these cattle-minded families: Doug Fick, B Lazy T Ranch and Grill Cattle Company.
Lot 11 at $11,000, B Lazy T MR 69B GO23, Dob 2-25-2019, Reg 4197882, Redhill 132Y Ripper 69B, sold to 56 cattle Company, NE.
Lot 2 at $7,000, B Lazy T MR D043 G009, Dob 2-12-2019, Reg 4197866, B Lazy T Heavy Metal d043, sold to Derrick Dukart, ND.
Lot 28 at $5,250, GCC Rural Route 8024, Dob 10-2-2018, Reg 4233426, Webr Rural Route, sold to Martin Hanley, NE.
Lot 10 at $5,250, B Lazy T MR 69B G074, Dob 4-6-2019, Reg 4197868, Redhill 132Y Ripper 69B, sold to Martin Hanley.
Lot 13 at $5,250, B Lazy T MR 69B G026, Dob 2-27-2019, Reg 4197850, Redhill 132Y Ripper 69B G026, sold to John Tanner, SD.
