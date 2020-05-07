Reppe Ranch Best in the Midwest” Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: May 6, 2020
Location: Bradley Community Center, Bradley, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
49 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,357
20 Fall Angus Bulls – $3,813
21 Sim-Angus – $3,571
12 Charolais – $4,104
102 total Bulls – $4,058
The Reppe family offered a great set of bulls for a nice group of buyers.
Top Selling Yearling Angus Bulls
Lot 14 at $16,000, R5 Homestead G329, Dob 3-1-2019, Reg 1969848, Ellingson Homestead 6030 x R5 Edella230, sold to Duane Gray, SD.
Lot 6, at $11,000, R5 FOREFRONT G366, Dob3-4-2019, Reg 19699846, R5 Forefront 0171 x R5 clova Pride C5425, sold to Duane Gray.
Lot 31at $10,500, R5 Power Tool G97, Dob 2-13-2019, Reg 19699858, R5 Power Tool E260 x R5 Dawn E278, sold to Weller Angus Ranch, SD.
18 Month Old Angus
Lot 129 at $6,250, R5 CHUCKWAGON B4262, Dob 8-2-2018, Reg 19699832, R5 Chuckwagon B4262 x R5 Daisy 2580, sold to Glen Hoffman, SD.
Sim-Angus
Lot 94 at $7,000, AR BOUNTY G305, Dob 2-28-2019, Reg 3697148, Hook’s Bounty 6B x AR Tammy C565, sold to Dale Heidenreich,SD
Lot 112 at $6,750, R5 Downtown G289, Dob 2-26-2019, Reg M935867, JWX Downtown 7C, x R5 MS Ledger D446, sold to Jim Horning, SD.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User