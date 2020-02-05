Ressler Angus Annusl Production sale

Colette and Mike Brobst, Grygla, Minnesota and Brandon Waage, Greenbush, Minnesota.



Date of Sale: Feb. 5, 2020

Location: at the ranch, Cooperstown, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

35 Bulls – $4,121

5 Registered Heifer Calves – $2,530

46 commercial Heifer Calves – $1,260

What a great day for the Ressler Angus Annual Production Sale. Buyers filled the sale ring to buy a very nice set of Angus bulls.

Lot 2 at $7,000, Ressler Genesis 901 12-4-2018 Reg 19583237, Ellingson Roughride 4202 x Mohnen Jilt 539, sold to Glaso Ranch Wildrose, ND.

Lot 5 at $5,750, Ressler Justified 904, Dob 12-20-2018 Reg 19593240, Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x Mohnen Jilt 539, sold to Knute Thorsgard, Northwoods, ND.

Lot 3 at $5,500, Ressler High Gloss 902, Dob 12-19-2018, Reg 19585121, Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x Mohnen Jilt, sold to Zack Estenson Warwick, ND.

Lot 4 at $5,500, Ressler Striker 903, Dob 12-20-2018, Reg 195832239, Ellingson Roughrider x Mohnen Jilt 539, sold to Eric Torkelson, Pequot Lakes, MN.

Lot 8 at $5,500, Ressler Roughrider 921, Dob 2-28-19, Reg 1919585992, Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x Mohnen Jilt, sold to Eric Torkelson.

High Selling Female

Lot 40 at $5250 Ressler Jilt 90x sold to Mohnen Angus, White Lake, SD.