Reyes Russell 29th Annual Angus Bull Sale

A future rancher watches closely.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 24, 2020

Location: At the MR Angus Ranch Southwest of Wheatland, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

218 Bulls – $5,900

A large crowd of both repeat and new buyers braved the cold Wyoming weather to come out for the 29th Annual Reyes Russell Angus Bull Sale February 24, 2020, held at the Ranch near Wheatland, Wyoming. Juan Reyes & Keith Russell, along with families, have a built a loyal following by consistently producing powerful, rugged, high altitude bulls, that are built to last for their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $16,500, MR Tiger 24148, DOB 5/28/18, HF TIGER 5T x MR ANGELICA 20092, Sold to Diamond Tail Ranch, Greybull, Wyoming

Lot 8 at $15,000, MR Commodore 31248, DOB 6/15/18, KESSLERS COMMODORE 6516 x MR CAMILLE 24356, Sold to Diamond Tail Ranch, Greybull, Wyoming

Lot 7 at $13,000, MR Coach T 22238, DOB 5/19/18, WMR COACH 186 x MR SARA 6081, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 9 at $13,000, MR Shotgun 24488, DOB 6/5/18, WMR TEN GAUGE 416 x MR JAZZY 20042, Sold to Scott Ranches, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 2 at $10,500, MR Deuce 26308, DOB 6/1/18, MR Deuce 22744 x MR ALEXANDRA 4593, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 17 at $10,500, MR Kat 24378, DOB 5/27/18, WMR TEN GAUGE 5102 x MR ERIN 4901, Sold to Scott Ranches, Douglas, Wyoming

Top KMR Yearling Bulls

Lot 218 at $11,500, KMR Charge 52 909, DOB 1/19/19, KMR RECHARGE 527 x RSR RITA COLE 923, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 217 at $10,000, KMR Generation 559, DOB 11/27/18, VAR GENERATION 2100 x KMR ERICA 851, Sold to Dennis Edwards, Gillette, Wyoming.