Rhodes Red Angus Annual Production Sale

Jann and Kurt Dickson, Cavour, South Dakota, Nicholas Dickson Huron, South Dakota.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 29, 2020

Location: at the ranch, Faulkton, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Average:

45 Red Angus Bull – $6,156

Rhodes Red Angus held a great bull sale, attracting lots of interest in the pens, and a full house of buyers when the bidding commenced.

Lot 1 at $60,000 RREDS COMMON SENSE G933 Dob 2-24-2019 Reg 4121384 RREDS Seneca 731C x Pie rebells 554

sold to Superior Genetics, Alberta, CAN

Lot 3 at $11,000 RREDS COPPER G929 Dob 2-19-2019 Reg 4121334 RREDS Seneca x RREDS Lana 306A

sold to Cockburn Red Angus Brier Crest, SK, CAN

Lot 8 at $10,500 RREDS SENECA G1424 Dob 3-10-2019 Reg 4199424 RREDS Seneca 731C x VGW SS-Star 1424

sold to Jeff and Paul Stradinger, Isabel, South Dakota

Lot 4 at 9,500 RREDS Right On Time G909 Dob 1-27-2019 Reg 4121396 Pie Just Right 540 X RREDS Primrose 7166

sold to Jeff and Paul Stradinger.

Lot 7 at $9,500 RREDS Heavy Hitter G988 Dob 3-11-2019 Reg 4126554 Red Cockburn Heavy Hitter 518C x Basin Primrose 4167 sold to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, South Dakota.