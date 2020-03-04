Ridl Angus Production Sale

Jena and Tom Waldock, Parshall, ND.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 3, 2020

Location: Stockman’s West Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

68 Angus Bulls – $3,901

Great Sale today for Ridl Angus. The seats were full of bidders for a great set of Angus bulls.

Lot 1 at $10,000, Ridl Roughrider 936, DOB 1-17-2019, Reg 19423180, Vermilion Roughrider, sold to Don Abarr, MN.

Lot 2 at $9,500, Ridl Roughrider 924, DOB 1-14-2019, Reg 19423178, Vermilion Roughrider, sold to Marlyn Kisse, ND.

Lot 3 at $8,500, Ridl Colonel 902, DOB 1-11-2019, Reg 19434434, Baldridge Colonel C251, sold to Kent Carlson, ND.

Lot 5 at $8,000, Ridl Epic 94, DOB 1-5-2019, Reg 19603735, 3 F Epic 4631, sold to Don Abarr, MN.

Lot 25 at $7,000, Ridl Black Granite 9141, Connealy Black Granite, sold to L Double Bar Ranch, ND.