Roberts Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 29, 2020

Location: Bismarck Livestock Auction, Bismarck, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

49 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,658

Very nice set of bulls offered by Stacey Roberts and family. If you’re looking for cattle that express extra length with the thickness to go along with it, this is a sale for you to put on your list to check out. Impressive set of bulls with extra power, but not giving up calving ease.

Top selling bull was lot 37, SDR McCombie 9037, a 3/19 son of SAV McCombie 4824 with 81 lb. birthweight, 965 lb. 205 wt., 1675 365 day wt. and epds of BW 2.7 WW 76 YW 131 Milk 31. Sold to Lee Garrett, Woodworth, ND for $9,000.

Lot 27, SDR Acclaim 9014, a 3/19 son of Jindra Acclaim with epds of BW 1.1 WW 65 YW 128 Milk 35, sold to Greg Svenningson, Valley City, ND for $6,000.

Lot 5, SDR President 9004, a 3/19 son of SAV President 6847, epds of BW 2.2 WW 72 YW 126 Milk 32 sold to Loren Duchsherer, Balfour, ND for $5,500.

Four bulls sold at $5,250 each:

Lot 2, SDR President 9040, AAA reg. 19620528 to Almut Breuer, Garrison, ND.

Lot 11, SDR Bomber 9030, AAA reg. 19620619 to Jeremy McGregor, McGregor, ND.

Lot 12, SDR Bomber 9051, AAA reg. 19620622 to Randy Smith, Sherwood, ND.

Lot 32, SRD Acclaim 9005, AAA reg. 19620532, to Loren Duchsherer, Balfour, ND.