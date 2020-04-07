Roster Charolais Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 3, 2020
Location: at the Ranch, Spencer, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
55 Bulls averaged $4,209
The weather was good today for Mike, Teresa and Lindy Roster. They presented a great set of bulls for new and repeat buyers .
Lot 10 at $8,500, Mr Statesman 9075, Dob 2-12-2019, EC Statesman 5043N, sold to Jones and Klumb, SD
Lot 4 at $8,000 MR Statesman 9097, Dob 2-26-2019, EC Statesman 5043N sold to Julie Greeway, SD
Lot 6 at $7,000 MR Sanford 434 Dob 2-22-2019, WCR Sanford 434 sold to Jones and Klumb, SD
Lot 2 at $6,250 MR Sanford 9099 Dob 2-26-2019, WCR Sanford 434, sold to Jim Anderson, SD
