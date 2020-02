Rtdeen Farms 22nd Annual Genetics with a Vision Production Sale

Dominic and Samanthan Mapes, Bagley, MN.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2020

Location: at the Farm, Clearbrook, MN

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

75 Bulls – $3,870

30 Bred Females – $2,523

12 Open heifers – $1,263

Lot 61 at $10,000-Black, PB SM Bull, “RFS Grizzly G65”, s. by Ellingson Load Up, sold to Steve Fallgatter, ND

Lot 14 at $8,000—Black, ¾ blood SM Bull, “RFS Gage G15”, s. by WS Proclamation, sold to Keller’s Broken Heart Ranch, ND

Lot 13 at $6,000—Black, PB SM Bull, “RFS Gentry G8”, s. by WS Proclamation, sold to Emmons Ranch, MT

High selling Bred Female & Heifer

Lot 82 at $4,000 —Black, PB Bred, “RFS Miss Francie F57”s. by Ellingson Load up, bred to Direct Impact, sold to Mark Nesemeier, ND.

Lot 120 at $1,700 —Red, PB Open, “RFS Miss Georgia, G160” s. by KBHR Kingsman, sold to Brant Farms, MN