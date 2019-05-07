Sale report: Red Rock Cattle Co.

Schrempp Ranch, Eagle Butte, SD. Repeat Red Rock Cattle Co. bull buyers.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 6, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

30 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,308

Cal Heitzman and son Kim usually hold their Red Rock Cattle Co. bull sale in mid April. This year they moved back to the first week of May to avoid the snow and rain, however the snow and rain followed right along with them as sale day saw a few inches of wet slush and rain. There was no wind and the temperature was in the mid 30s so it wasn’t all bad.

This was an impressive set of two year old bulls. They were fed up good, but not overly fleshy and very free moving. The bulls sold in sire groups, bringing two to 4 half brothers in the ring at the same time and offering buyers choice.

Top selling bulls include:

Lots 1 and 2 RRCC Easy Decision 7228 and RRCC Easy Decision 7241 are both 4/17 son of Bushs Easy Decision 98 selling to Darc Duprel, Vale, SD at $5,500 each.

Lots 5 and 6, RRCC Renown 7211 and RRCC Renown 7240, 4/17 sons of SAV Renown 3439 to Darc Duprel, Vale, SD at $5,500 each.

Lot 28, RRCC Liberty 7323, a 5/17 son of Sydgen Liberty 1062 to Darc Duprel at $5,000.

Lot 4, RRCC Renown 7210, a 4/17 son of SAV Renown to JX Ranch, Prairie City, SD at $4,750.