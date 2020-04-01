Sale Report: Sinclair Cattle Company
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: 03/28/2020
Location: Buffalo, Livestock Auction, Buffalo,WY
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages
117 Bulls averaged $4118
35 Registered Heifers averaged $1901
79 Commercial Heifers averaged $ 1075
Sale Highlights
Lot 9 at $20,000 Sinclair X Plus 9XX3 Dob 2-14-2019 Reg 19475187, Sinclair Emulation XXP
sold to Sam Risse , SD
Lot 32 at $17,000 Sinclair Executive 9UF3 Dob 3-12-201
Reg 19472545, Sinclair Black Iron 7UR26
sold to Don Abarr, MN
Lot 24 at $14,500 Sinclair Black Iron 9UR5 Dob 2-14-2019
Reg 19475080, Sinclair Exactly 502 2N1
sold to Leadore Angus , ID
Lot 95 at $10,000 Sinclair Dynasty 9WC7 Dob 3-16-2019
Reg 19479395, Sinclair Dynasty 7WC17
sold to Nick Ellsworth, ID
Lot 82 at $9,500 Sinclair Piney Creek 9FV14 Dob 3-27-2019
Reg 19475212 Sinclair X Charge sold to Sam Risse,SD
Top selling Female
Lot 126 at $3,100 Sinclair Blkcap 9L14 8A7 Dob 2-22-2019
Reg 19475254, sold to George Gersema. ID
