Sandmeier Charolais – Identifying and Offering Proven Genetics

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Date: Mar. 6, 2020

Location: At the ranch west of Bowdle, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

46 reg. Fall Charolais Bulls – $4,190

42 reg. Yearling Charolais Bulls – $4,529

98 reg. Two-year-old Charolais Bulls avg $4,482

186 Total Bulls – $4,420

Sandmeier Charolais, owned by Calvin and Mathew Sandmeier, hosted a big crowd of commercial cattlemen for their annual sale. They offer a large selection of big, stout, virgin two-year-old bulls, as well as an outstanding set of fall and yearling bulls.

The quality on this year’s sale ran very deep, with outstanding bulls in every pen. These bulls have lots of natural muscle, outstanding hair, and looked like they were very sound. Sandmeier Charolais is a good source for hybrid vigor which is evidenced by feed efficiency, tenderness, genetic quality, and profit.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 9070, yearling: $12,000 to Hauck Ranch, Akaska, South Dakota – KC Dakota Bob 6261 x SCR Miss Stampede 5239P

Lot 8709, fall yearling: $11,000 to Dennis Hulm, Meadow, South Dakota – SCR Sir All Flash 5537Px SCR Miss Longshot 5516P

Lot 8105, two-yr-old: $10,500 to Kent Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – WC Innovation 6283P x SCR Miss Blue Value 1003

Lot 8773, fall yearling: $10,000 to Steve Thomas, Presho, South Dakota – LT JJ Ledger 4606P x SCR Miss Tenacious 3239P

Lot 8490, two-yr-old: $9,500 to Terry Henderson, Lodgepole, South Dakota – KC Dakota Bob 6261 x SCR Miss Buckle 5422P

Lot 8745, fall yearling: $9,500 to Thomas Ranch, Presho, South Dakota – Keys Mainstreet 197C ET x TDS Miss Flash 122 PLD

Lot 8714, fall yearling: $9,500 to Steve Thomas, Presho, South Dakota – KC Dakota Bob 6261 x SCR Miss Longshot 4051P