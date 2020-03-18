Senn Red Angus 2020 Bull Sale Report

TSLN Rep

Scott Dirk

Date of Sale

03/16/2020

Location

Faith Livestock, Faith, SD

Auctioneer

Doug Dietterle

Averages

Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $3,612

Comments

Jerry & Heather Senn and their young family held the 3rd Annual Senn Red Angus Bull sale at Faith Livestock to a very nice crowd of buyers and spectators.

Senn Red Angus is a small operation in the growing stages, so the offering was small in numbers, but big in quality.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 1, Senn Big Sky 903, 2/19 son of RReds Seneca 731C x Beckton Epic R397K, epds CED 11 BW -1.2 WW 64 YW 102 Milk 24 to Clay Claymore, Gettysburg, SD for $6,000.

Lot 3, Senn Mahomes 9455, a 2/19 son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x Beckton Epic R397Y, epds CED 11 BW -0.8 WW 73 YW 115 Milk 21 to Chris Martchinske, Ipswich, SD for $5,500.

Lot 10, Senn Taylor-Made 932, 4/19 son of RReds Ocean Front Property x Red Jock Mobster 4Z, epds CED 12 BW -0.3 WW 64 YW 97 Milk 26 to Stradinger Ranch, Isabel, SD for $4,500.

Lot 16, Senn CC 903, 2/19 son of Connealy Combination 0188 x Sandpoint Butkus X797, epds CED 5.5 BW 0.1 WW 56 YW 98 Milk 16 to Les Lensegrav, Meadow, SD for $4000. This was the only Angus bull in the sale.