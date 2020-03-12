SITZ Angus 18th Annual Spring Bull Sale

The spring sale is held at the ranch near Dillon, Montana



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 11, 2020

Location: At the Ranch, Dillon, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

259 Yearling Angus Bulls – $7,658

SITZ is one of the most recognized and respected names in the Angus breed. Brothers, Jim and Bob Sitz, along with their families, opened the doors to their program, March 11, 2020, and offered a powerful set of well balanced bulls to a loyal following of customers and new buyers at the 18th Annual Spring Bull Sale held at the Ranch near Dillon, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 3 at $70,000, SITZ PROFOUND 680G, DOB 2/1/19, SITZ STELLAR 726D x SITZ EPPONIA 223C, Sold to Hollow Top Angus, Pony, Montana

Lot 78 at $35,000, SITZ CONTINUITY 707G, DOB 1/29/19, POSS ACHIEVEMENT x SITZ PRIDE 106E, Sold to Grimmius Cattle Company, Hanford, California

Lot 1 at $33,000, SITZ STELLAR 723G, DOB 1/28/19, SITZ STELLAR 726D x SITZ BARBARAMERE JET 328E, Sold to Volmer Angus Ranch, Wing, North Dakota

Lot 2 at $25,000, SITZ STELLAR 738G, DOB 1/27/19, SITZ STELLAR 726 D x SITZ PRIDE 3E, Sold to Grimmuis Cattle Company, Hanford, California

Lot 80 at $25,000, SITZ ACHIEVEMENT 722G, DOB 1/28/2020, POSS ACHIEVEMENT x SITZ BARBARAMERE JET 172E, Sold to Christensen Cattle, Shelley, Idaho

Lot 12 at $24,000, SITZ TLS DYNAMITE 299G, DOB 1/19/19, SITZ STELLAR 726D x DIAMOND HEIRESS E374, Sold to Big Rock Angus, Pipestone, Minnesota

Lot 8 at $23,000, SITZ JLS PROFILE 627G, DOB 2/6/19, SITZ PROFILE 1160 x TALON EISA EVERGREEN 3745, Sold to 3C Cattle & 406 Cattle, Stevensville, Montana.