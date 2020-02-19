Sletten Angus 32nd Annual Angus Sale
Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
Announcer: Gary Wall, Billings, Montana
TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
70 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $4,392
30 open Angus Heifers – $1,143
John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten raise these bulls at their ranch just a few miles south of Faith. This was probably the most uniform set of bulls, from top to bottom, that the Slettens have ever brought to town.
Since profitability is important for all bull buyers, these genetics offer performance, calving ease, and quality carcass numbers.
Fellow cattlemen are invited to drop by the ranch throughout the year to get a look at the next crop of cattle, and to evaluate and make plans for how these genetics will fit into many cattle herds.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 8: $8,000 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Panther Cr Incredible 6704 x KR Cadillac Jack
Lot 9: $8,000 to Irving Jordan, Faith, South Dakota – Hoover Counselor N29 x Connealy Confidence 0100
Lot 1: $7,500 to Pine Creek Angus, Faith, South Dakota – SydGen Enhance x KG Alliance 1193
Lot 2: $7,500 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Hoover Counselor N29 x Mr JT Sensation 577
Lot 10: $7,500 to Hammond Farm, Inc., Orient, South Dakota – Hoover Counselor N29 x RB Active Duty 010