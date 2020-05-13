Smith Angus Ranch
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: March 27, 2020
Location: Bassett, NE
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
24 Older Angus bulls – $4,093
53 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,061
Lot 52 at $8,000 was Smith Rainmaker L57. DOB: 03/04/2019; Sired by Sitz Rainmaker 11127; MGS: LCC New Standard. He sold to Carlene Arp of Pleasanton, NE.
Lot 25 at $7,500 was Smith Everest L93. DOB: 03/7/2019; Sired by Sitz Everest 728D; MGS: OCC Magnitude 805M. He sold to Raven Cattle Company of Ainsworth, NE.
Lot 27 at $7,500 was Smith Everest L111. DOB: 03/09/2019; Sired by Sitz Everest 728D; MGS: SAV Mustang 9134. He sold to Bob Davis or Bassett, NE.
Lot 81 at $7,250 was Smith Cowboy Up 60K. DOB: 08/14/2018; Sired by HA Cowboy Up 8405; MGS: VAR Rocky 84429. He sold to Blaine Finney of Ainsworth, NE.
