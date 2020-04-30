Sodak Angus 63rd Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 25, 2020
Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Reva, SD
Averages:
21 Angus Bulls avg. $4,488
16 Red Angus Bulls avg. $3,500
Nice day for the Meyer family has they held their 63rd Annual Production Sale at the ranch near Reva, SD. The format was a bit different this year with this being a “silent bid” sale. Perspective buyers bid on the bulls of their choice and the last two bidders were invited to raise their bids to achieve the selling price.
Top Angus bulls:
Lot 5, Sodak Golden Boy F301, 8/18 son of Med Rock Nino Weight 545, epds BW -2.1 WW 61 YW 108 Milk 25 to Gaaskjolen Ranch, Meadow, SD for $7,250.
Lot 1, Sodak Power Up F352, 8/18 son of LeMar Packer 547-6056, epds BW .3 WW 48 YW 113 Milk 23 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD for $6,500.
Lot 7, Sodak Ace F344, 8/18 son of Sodak Top Pick B323, epds BW .7 WW 51 YW 107 Milk 20 to Brian Morris, Meadow, SD for $5,750.
Top selling Red Angus bull was lot 40, Sodak Final Draft F715, epds BW -0.4 WW 51 YW 76 Milk 23 to Will Larson, Prairie City, SD for $4,000.
