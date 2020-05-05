Spickler Ranch South Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com
Spickler Ranch South Annual Production Sale

The crowd at Spicklers' loved the offering.

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: May 4, 2020

Location: at the Ranch Glenfield,North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs


Averages:

134 Angus Bulls – $5,392

25 Registered Open Heifers – $4,120

55 Commercial Open Heifers – $1,625

Emily and Nathan Spickler and family raised a very nice set of Angus bulls and females to offer a big crowd on a raining spring day. Kadence Spickler, nine years old and in third grade, sang the National Anthem for a full house of buyers.

Lot 23, $24,000, S Powerpoint 903, February 19, 2019, S Powerpoint WS 5503 x Shipwheel Chinook, Emily Creek Ranch, Appleton, MN.

Lot 6, $21,000, S Powerpoint 923, March 2, 2019, S Powerpoint WS 5503 x Shipwheel Chinook, Big Dry Angus Ranch, Jordan, MT.

Lot 7, $17,000, S Powerpoint 917, February 26, 2019, S Powerpoint WS 5503 x Shipwheel Chinook, TNT Angus, Rock Lake, ND and Dohrmann Cattle Co., Taylor, ND.

Lot 41, $15,000, S Coalition 9303, April 2, 2019, U-2 Coalition 206C x S Rainmaker 110, Woody Ranch Angus, Barnard, KS.

Lot 42, $14,000, S Powerpoint 986, March 7, 2019, S Powerpoint WS 5503 x U-2 Coalition 206C, Lisco Angus, Douglas, WY.

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 201, $25,000, S Gloria 920, February 28, 2019, U-2 Coalition 206C x Shipwheel Chinook, Grand River Angus, Grand Rapids, MI.

