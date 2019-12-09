Stevensons Diamond Dot 59th Annual Production Sale

American Veteran and his service dog enjoying the sale.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 2, 2019

Location: At the Ranch South of Hobson, MT

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

Averages:

230 Bull Calves – $4,202

78 Coming Two Year Olds – $5,503

19 Fall Yearling Bulls – $3,974

327 Total Bulls – $4,505

56 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,496

33 Registered Bred Cows – $2,240

523 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,571

327 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,535

116 Commercial Heifer Calves – $875

Top Two Year Old Bulls:

Lot 300 at $25,000, Diamond Cavalry 64FO; 1/18/18; JVC Cavalry V3326 x Diamond Black Lady 160D , sold to Jackson Mountain Angus, Winnemucca, NV

Lot 309 at $9,500, Diamond Sonic F758; 3/21/18; DL Sonic 444 x Diamond Black Lady B039, sold to L4 Cattle, Cascade, MT

Lot 310 at $9,000, Diamond Payweight F763; 3/24/18; Basin Payweight 1682 x Coleman Lucy Y145, sold to Rod and Julie Paschke, Jordan, MT

Top Bull Calves:

Lot 1 at $9,000, Diamond Resource 368G; 1/26/19; Curtin Resource 6329 x Diamond Enchantress 7463, sold to Ridenour Land & Cattle, Mullen, NE

Lot 2 at $9,000, Diamond Cavalry 02G3; 1/30/19; Diamond Cavalry 239C x Diamond Annie X571, sold to Graesser Bros., Dallas, SD

Lot 5 $9,000 to Hathaway Ranch, Denton, MT; Diamond Cavalry G141; 1/23/19; Diamond Cavalry x Basin Prime Star.

Lot 7 at $9,000, Diamond Cavalry G710; 2/1/19; Diamond Cavalry x Diamond Lucy 185E, sold to Diamond K Angus, Springerville, AZ

Top Registered Female:

Lot 415 at $4,500, Diamond Lady Denver G549; 9/6/19; Hoover No Doubt x RB Lady Denver 167-428, sold to Gary Wall, Billings, MT

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$2,075 x 6 head

$2,000 x 11 head

$1,875 x 25 head

$1,825 x 5 head

Comments

Monday December 2, 2019, marked the 10th Annual Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Fall Production Sale, held at the Ranch 10 miles south of Hobson, Montana. Clint & Adana along with family members and crew have built a strong program by consistently offering quality cattle and providing their customers the data needed to help make the most accurate decisions. The offering included something for everyone, the yearling bulls came right out of the top end of the January, February, and March born calves, a strong set of coming two year old bulls was one of the highlights along with a large offering of both registered females and commercial females. Congratulations on a great sale!