Stewart Charolais & Red Angus 13th Annual Bull Sale

Jeff Stewart with grandson, Caleb Clark.



Date: Feb. 8, 2020

Location: Madison Sale Barn, Madison, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

40 yearling Charolais Bulls – $4,468

13 yearling Red Angus Bulls – $3,000

Jeff and Linda Stewart from Lake Preston, South Dakota, brought high quality bulls to town for this sale. Many customers took this opportunity to view and bid on both Charolais and Red Angus Bulls. The Charolais bulls were readily bid up by many repeat buyers. The sons of SAT Patriot 6039 P proved to be the top sellers, with the JS Sir Ledger sons also being popular.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 2, JS Sir Patriot 9356 Pld, at $8,500, a March 4, 2019 son of SAT Patriot 6039 P x EC Tender Maker 4029 Pld, to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota.

Lot 1, JS Sir Patriot 9227 Pld, at $8,000, a February 19, 2019 son of SAT Patriot 6039 P x One Penny Blanco Flash 6424, to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota.

Lot 40, JS Sir Patriot DK 9220 Pld, at $6,500, a April 4, 2019 son of M&M Rushmore 6068 Pld x Ace Orr Lock N Load 243P, to Matt Stenson, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 48, JS Sir Pursuance 9230, at $5,500, a February 24, 2019 son of Lazy J Pursuance 4202-2657 x TR Epic ST618, to Scott Jensen, Lake Preston, South Dakota.