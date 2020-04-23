Stuber Ranch 52nd Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 18, 2020
Location: Stuber Ranch Bowman, ND
Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages:
103 Bulls – $3,954
52 Registered Heifers – $2,505
85 Commercial Heifers – $1,009
27 F1 Baldies – $1,200
Lot 20 at $13,000, SR DS Diablo 209G, Dob 3-9-2019, Reg 44039583 SR Indigo 1181Y, sold to Moon Herefords, AR.
Lot 147 at $11,000, SR Dominator 1479G, Dob 4-25-2019, Reg 44038829 BCC Dominator 619D, sold to Krebs Ranch, NE.
Lot 18 at $10,500, SR Mac’s Bandit 189G, Dob 3-9-2019, Reg 44039203 SR Diablo 569G, sold to Krebs Ranch, NE.
Lot 79 at $10,000, SR Aura 789G, Dob 3-1-2019, Reg 44039805, Churchill Mark Dom 697D, sold to Stangle Herefords, NE.
Lot 4 at $8,000, SR Scope 49G, Dob 3-4-2019, Reg 44039252, CL1 Domino 0130X, sold to JD Anderson, SD
Top selling Female:
Lot 9083 at $7,500, SR Staya 9083G, Dob 3-4-2019, Reg F44039831, Churchill Status 6298D, sold to Churchill Cattle Company , Manhattan, MT.
