Lot # 9 with Breeder Karla McDonald of Bar M QH



Date: Sept. 22, 2019

Location: Sheridan County Fairgrounds

Averages:

Top five weanlings: $3,040

Top five yearlings: $3,170

Top five saddle horses: $9,500

The Sugar Bars Legacy Sale Association hosted their 17th annual horse sale in the rock pavilion at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds on Sunday, September 22, Sheridan, Wyoming. With standing room only and registered buyers from fifteen different states and Canada.

Consignor of high selling saddle horse and high selling weanling were awarded a bridle or halter sponsored by Lacy Photography, Bayard, Nebraska.

“WildCard” Lot 32- Dash of Dbl Blue Drr. Consignor; Deer Run Ranch- Jim & Mindie Fredericks of Columbus, MT. Purchased by Clayton and Charlene Huckins of Moorcroft, Wyoming, for $3,000.

High selling stallion weanling. Lot # 9, Ima Cool Seduction; Consignor: Karla McDonald of Bar M Quarter Horses of Lame Deer, Montana. Purchased by Mark Cofield of Yuma, Colorado for $3,500

High selling weanling filly. Lot #41, HR Scarlet Scotch: Consigned by Haight Ranch-Dale and Carol Haight of Hanley, Saskatchewan, Canada. purchased by Mary Ellen and Bohn Vick, of Vinto, Iowa for $2,600.

High selling yearling. Lot 48- Catalena Flash Dance; Consigned by 3D Quarter Horses- Sandra Devine of Wibaux, Montana, purchased by Bert Kuntz of Story, Wyoming, for $4,800.

High Selling Sugar Bars Bred Saddle Horse. Lot # 63, Profits Black Gold, Consigned by Haight Ranch-Dale & Carol Haight of Hanley, Saskatchewan, Canada, purchased by Mike Wacher of Miles, City, MT for $11,500.

High selling Saddle Horse mare: lot #94 Tonka Annie Lou Snip, Consigned by Aleena McDonald of Lame Deer, MT. purchased by Kyle Koch of Sheridan, WY. for $8,500.

Other High selling consignments:

Lot #19 Stallion Weanling Stirrup Big I Am: Stirrup QH -Purchased by Daniel Lounsbury of OR. $3,100

Lot #31 Filly Weanling, Cool Tough Lady: Bar M QH- Purchased by Meghan Bratvold of ND $2,000

Lot # 49 Yearling, Bea Shootin Sugar: Walking Y Horses- Purchased by Fred Wacker of MT $3,250

Lot #93 Saddle Horse, Il Have Another: Walking Y Horses- Purchased by Terry Olsson of MT $9,500