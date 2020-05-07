Thorstenson Hereford Ranch Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: May 3, 2019
Location: at the ranch, southwest of Selby, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
Averages:
27 yrlg Hereford Bulls – $3,417
29 yrlg Angus Bulls – $3,172
15 reg. Hereford Heifers – $1,570
19 Angus Open Heifers – $1,275
Thorstenson Ranch is located in north central South Dakota near the beautiful Oahe reservoir. Once again, they presented an outstanding set of Hereford and Angus bulls, along with registered Hereford heifers and Angus commercial heifers. A beautiful day, a decent crowd, and a fair amount of interest on the internet and phones, made for an overall good day for this long-standing ranch family.
Volume buyers included Joel Zweep of Garretson, South Dakota, Todd Mangen, the Moncur Family Partnership of Camp Crook, South Dakota, repeat buyers: Corey Sandmeyer and Pat Thorstenson of Selby, South Dakota, and Luke Hennebold of Winner, South Dakota.
Top Selling Hereford Bulls:
Lot 9214: $7,500 to Gary Ringgenberg, Columbia, South Dakota – Pyramid Catapult 5176 DLF,HYF, IEF,MSUDF x NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF
Lot 9205: $6,500 to Reuer Farm, Hoven, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x THR THOR 4029 SOD,CHB,DLF, HYF,IEF,MSUDF
Lot 9135: $6,250 to Brandon Rohrbach, Roscoe, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W SOD
Lot 9052: $5,750 to Mike Pavel, Lesterville, South Dakota – Pyramid Catapult 5176 DLF,HYF,IEF x NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 9042: $7,000 to Reuer Farm, Hoven, South Dakota – Lemar Hickok 6047 x JLS Something Special 1632B
Lot 9088: $5,500 to Pat Thorstenson, Selby, South Dakota – JLS Something Special 1632B x Lemar Freightliner 101T
Lot 9178: $5,000 to Todd Biel, Java, South Dakota – Lemar Hickok 6017 x S Rito 1124
Lot 9026: $4,500 to Corey Amdahl, Clear Lake, South Dakota – Lemar Hickok 6017 x JLS Something Special 1632B
Lot 9230: $4,500 to Thomas Wudel, Parkston, South Dakota – Millars Husker 501 x S Game Day 035
Top Selling Reg. Hereford Heifers:
Lot 9015: $2,000 to Collin Farm, South Dakota – Bar JZ Apex 262E DLF,HYF,IEF,MSUDF x Pyramid 3027 Domino 1109 DLF,HYF,IEF,MSUDF
Lot 9086: $1,900 to Shawna Pack, Dorrance, Kansas – THR THOR 5060C DLF,HYF,IEF,MSUDF x THR THOR 4269B DLF,HYF, IEF
Lot 9295: $1,800 to Mader Farms, Maple Grove, Minnesota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W SOD
