Thorstenson Hereford Ranch Production Sale

Terry Reuer, Hoven, South Dakota, bought Lot 9205, a good Hereford bull, at $6,500.



TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: May 3, 2019

Location: at the ranch, southwest of Selby, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages:

27 yrlg Hereford Bulls – $3,417

29 yrlg Angus Bulls – $3,172

15 reg. Hereford Heifers – $1,570

19 Angus Open Heifers – $1,275

Thorstenson Ranch is located in north central South Dakota near the beautiful Oahe reservoir. Once again, they presented an outstanding set of Hereford and Angus bulls, along with registered Hereford heifers and Angus commercial heifers. A beautiful day, a decent crowd, and a fair amount of interest on the internet and phones, made for an overall good day for this long-standing ranch family.

Volume buyers included Joel Zweep of Garretson, South Dakota, Todd Mangen, the Moncur Family Partnership of Camp Crook, South Dakota, repeat buyers: Corey Sandmeyer and Pat Thorstenson of Selby, South Dakota, and Luke Hennebold of Winner, South Dakota.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 9214: $7,500 to Gary Ringgenberg, Columbia, South Dakota – Pyramid Catapult 5176 DLF,HYF, IEF,MSUDF x NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 9205: $6,500 to Reuer Farm, Hoven, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x THR THOR 4029 SOD,CHB,DLF, HYF,IEF,MSUDF

Lot 9135: $6,250 to Brandon Rohrbach, Roscoe, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W SOD

Lot 9052: $5,750 to Mike Pavel, Lesterville, South Dakota – Pyramid Catapult 5176 DLF,HYF,IEF x NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 9042: $7,000 to Reuer Farm, Hoven, South Dakota – Lemar Hickok 6047 x JLS Something Special 1632B

Lot 9088: $5,500 to Pat Thorstenson, Selby, South Dakota – JLS Something Special 1632B x Lemar Freightliner 101T

Lot 9178: $5,000 to Todd Biel, Java, South Dakota – Lemar Hickok 6017 x S Rito 1124

Lot 9026: $4,500 to Corey Amdahl, Clear Lake, South Dakota – Lemar Hickok 6017 x JLS Something Special 1632B

Lot 9230: $4,500 to Thomas Wudel, Parkston, South Dakota – Millars Husker 501 x S Game Day 035

Top Selling Reg. Hereford Heifers:

Lot 9015: $2,000 to Collin Farm, South Dakota – Bar JZ Apex 262E DLF,HYF,IEF,MSUDF x Pyramid 3027 Domino 1109 DLF,HYF,IEF,MSUDF

Lot 9086: $1,900 to Shawna Pack, Dorrance, Kansas – THR THOR 5060C DLF,HYF,IEF,MSUDF x THR THOR 4269B DLF,HYF, IEF

Lot 9295: $1,800 to Mader Farms, Maple Grove, Minnesota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W SOD