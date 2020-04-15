TSN Simmentals Annual Production Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 9, 2020
Location: Platte Livestock Market, Platte, SD
Auctioneer: Brad Veurick
Averages:
26 Simmental Bulls – $3,828
Lot 7 at $6,000 TSN Eagle G618 Dob 3-10-2019, Hooks Eagle 6E x TSN Miss Cowboy D350, sold to Denny Cason, IA.
Lot 40 at $5,100 TSN Nightride G733, Dob 3-9-2019, J Bar J Nightride x TSN Miss Frontier, sold to Tom and Andy Geppert, Kimball, SD.
Lot 8 at $5,000, TSN Eagle G618 Dob 3-10-2019, Hook’s Eagle 6E x TSN Miss Rimrock C350, sold to Justin Dikoff and Chad Homan Faulkton, SD.
Lot 19 at $5,000 TSN Visionary G626, Dob 3-10-2019, TCA Visionary 158 x TSN Miss AAD438, sold to Rodney Asche, Glendive, MT.
