Van Beek Angus
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 17, 2020
Location: Mobridge Livestock, Mobridge, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
36 Angus yearling Angus Bulls – $3,029
34 Two Old Angus Bulls – $2,943
Lot 8 at $5,750, VBR N970 Niagra, Dob 1-31-2019, Reg 19641704 x SS Niagra Z29, sold to Glen Hoffman, Long Lake,SD
Lot 28 at $5,250, VBR 956 5145 Legendary 2218, Dob 1-13-2019 Reg 19644644 Quaker Hill Rampage OA36, sold Brent Ireland, Martin, SD.
Lot 87 at $4,750, VBR C836 of 6K46 Chieftain, Dob 3-17-2018 Reg 19403272 VBR Chieftain 3W21, sold to Scott Strobel, Eureka, SD.
Lot 25 at $4,500, VBR M955 of 7K79 Method, Dob 2-6-2019 Reg 19640777 GAR Method, sold to Nathan Palm, Estelline, SD.