Varilek Angus 68th Annual Bull Sale

Barry Knippling, Chamberlain, South Dakota, bought Lots 49 and 151.



Date: Feb. 15, 2020

Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dan Koupal

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

41 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $6,408

99 reg. yearling Angus Bulls $5,346

7 reg. Fall yearling Angus Bulls – $5,107

147 reg. Angus Bulls – $5,632

Mick and Lynn Varilek, along with their son, Ross, continue breeding cattle to meet the demands of the beef industry. This family operation uses DNA testing, EPDs, and carcass ultrasound to assure that bidders know exactly what they are buying. They confirm their Angus profile with GE-EPDs.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 4: $ 23,000 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – EXAR Monumental 6056B x Varilek Kill Shot 3157 67

Lot 20: $ 20,000 to Branch View Angus, Kentucky – KM Broken Bow 002 x Basin Excitement

Lot 78: $ 15,000 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – 3F Epic 4631 x Varilek Confidence 3004 0

Lot 37: $ 15,000 to Mangen Angus, Broadus, Montana – Connealy Joe Canada 8423 x SAV Wall Street 7091

Lot 43: $ 12,500 to Mangen Angus, Broadus, Montana – Sitz Dividend 649C x Vision Unanimous 1418

Lot 7: $ 12,000 to Semex – EXAR Monumental 6056B x RB Tour of Duty 177

Lot 123: $ 10,000 to Anderson Bros. PT, Inc., Ong, Nebraska – Moke Discovery 519 x VAR Reserve 1111

Lot 82: $ 10,000 to ST Genetics – MGR Treasure x Varilek Dependabull 5023 31

Lot 116: $ 9,500 to Circle 6 Ranch, Hartford, South Dakota – Connealy Joe Canada 8423 x Connealy 044 062

Lot 60: $ 9,000 to Genex – Deer Valley Bottoms Up 6279 x Varilek Kill Shot 3157 67

Lot 10: $ 9,000 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – EXAR Monumental 6056B x RB Tour of Duty 177