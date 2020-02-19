Varilek Angus 68th Annual Bull Sale
Date: Feb. 15, 2020
Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota
Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dan Koupal
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
41 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $6,408
99 reg. yearling Angus Bulls $5,346
7 reg. Fall yearling Angus Bulls – $5,107
147 reg. Angus Bulls – $5,632
Mick and Lynn Varilek, along with their son, Ross, continue breeding cattle to meet the demands of the beef industry. This family operation uses DNA testing, EPDs, and carcass ultrasound to assure that bidders know exactly what they are buying. They confirm their Angus profile with GE-EPDs.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 4: $ 23,000 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – EXAR Monumental 6056B x Varilek Kill Shot 3157 67
Lot 20: $ 20,000 to Branch View Angus, Kentucky – KM Broken Bow 002 x Basin Excitement
Lot 78: $ 15,000 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – 3F Epic 4631 x Varilek Confidence 3004 0
Lot 37: $ 15,000 to Mangen Angus, Broadus, Montana – Connealy Joe Canada 8423 x SAV Wall Street 7091
Lot 43: $ 12,500 to Mangen Angus, Broadus, Montana – Sitz Dividend 649C x Vision Unanimous 1418
Lot 7: $ 12,000 to Semex – EXAR Monumental 6056B x RB Tour of Duty 177
Lot 123: $ 10,000 to Anderson Bros. PT, Inc., Ong, Nebraska – Moke Discovery 519 x VAR Reserve 1111
Lot 82: $ 10,000 to ST Genetics – MGR Treasure x Varilek Dependabull 5023 31
Lot 116: $ 9,500 to Circle 6 Ranch, Hartford, South Dakota – Connealy Joe Canada 8423 x Connealy 044 062
Lot 60: $ 9,000 to Genex – Deer Valley Bottoms Up 6279 x Varilek Kill Shot 3157 67
Lot 10: $ 9,000 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – EXAR Monumental 6056B x RB Tour of Duty 177