Vollmer Angus Sale
Date: April 23, 2019
Location: At the ranch, Wing, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
104 Yearling bulls: $4,286
Lot 4, $9,500, VAR Raindance 8145, sired by SAV Raindance 6848, buyer: Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota.
Lot 14, $9,500, VAR Road Trip 8325, sired by Bushs Road Trip 42, buyer: Arntzen Angus Ranch, Hilger, Montana.
Lot 49, $9,000, VAR President 8280, sired by SAV President 6847, buyer: Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota.
Lot 2, $8,750, VAR Bronc 810, sired by Baldridge Bronc, buyer: Severance Diamond, Ryder, North Dakota.
Lot 1, $8,500, VAR President 8116, sired by SAV President 6847, buyer: Kenny Entze, Golden Valley, ND.