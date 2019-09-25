Weaver Quarter Horses 24th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Sept. 21, 2019
Location: Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, Montana
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
39 Weanling Filly Colts – $4,367
36 Weanling Stud Colts – $4,132
75 Total Wealings – $4,254
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
Lot 67 at $12,500, TS SHAKE EM TO FAME, 3/16/19, REG#5938824, FRENCHMANS SHAKE EM x FAME FOR PAMELA, sold to Kevin Keller from Stanford, MT.
Lot 31 at $10,750, WEAVERS BOON TOPAZ, 5/5/19, REG#5933110, SMART TOPAZ x WEAVERS BOON N BROKE, sold to Brad Guinnup from Cramersville, IN
Lot 1 at $10,500, WEAVERS TWOMISSPERKS, 5/15/19, REG#5933292, PERKSTER x WEAVERS TUF TWO MISS, sold to Steve Fisher from Harrod, OH
Lot 73 at $10,500, TS JETTIN TA FAME, 5/5/19, REG#5939349, FIRST DOWN FRENCHMAN x JETT TA FAME, sold to Callie Blanton from Bozeman, MT
Lot 72 at $9,500, TS SHAKE EM WILD, 5/7/19, REG#5938823, FRENCHMANS SHAKE EM x STREAKIN WILD LACE, sold to Kathy Kipp from Browning, MT
One beautiful fall day was on order 9/21/19 for the 24th Annual Weaver Quarter Horses Production Sale held in Great Falls, Montana. The Weaver, Crowley, and Ford families offered an outstanding set of performance bred weanling colts backed with proven winners genetics, correct conformation, and eye appeal. Congratulations on one great sale!