Weller Ranch 39th Annual Bull and Female Sale

Jerry and Darc Duprel, Vale, SD purchased Weller Ranch bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 26, 2019

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

31 18-Month-Old Angus Bulls – $3,790

26 BWF-Bred Heifers – $1,850

22 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,800

25 Red Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,750

10 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,675

11 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,575

14 Angus Bred Heifers – $1,575

8 Angus Bred Heifers – $1,575

10 Angus & Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,500

4 Angus Bred Heifers – $1,525

Prichard Ranch Females

60 Angus Bred Heifers – $1,475

60 Angus Bred Heifers – $1,450

32 Angus Bred Heifers – $1,475

40 Angus Bred Heifers – $1,475

Very nice sale for Weller Ranch as Bill and Jacque Weller presented a great set of aged bulls and bred females for their 39th Annual Production Sale. The bulls were in great sale condition and the females will make fantastic brood cows for the new owners.

Top selling bull was lot 1, WR Pursuit 8019, a 3/18 son of LT Pursuit 5135 with epds of BW 2.8 WW 64 YW 110 Milk 21 selling to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $6,000.

Lot 20, WR Pursuit 8106, a son of LT Pursuit 5135 with epds of BW 2.8 WW 65 YW 94 Milk 23 sold to Marty and Monica Lawrence, Mobridge, SD for $5,000

Lot 2, WR Pursuit 8330, a 3/18 son of LT Pursuit 5135 with epds of BW 1.6 WW 54 YW 94 Milk 20 to Roy Knippling, Chamberlain, SD for $4,750.

Lot 4, WR Pursuit 8335, a 4/18 son of LT Pursuit with epds of BW 2.8 WW 58 YW 104 Milk 20 sold to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $4,750.

Also selling at $4,750 was lot 23, WR Payweight 8049, a 3/18 son of Hart Payweight 5019 with epds of BW 2.6 WW 58 YW 99 Milk 21 to Marty and Monica Lawrence, Mobridge, SD.

The top selling draft of females was a draft of 22 Weller Ranch Red Angus heifers bred to Sams Prospector 1332Z at $1800 per head. Also at $1,800 per head was 20 F1 black baldy heifers originating from Buster and Nancy Peterson Ranch bred to LT Landmark 5052 sold for $1,800 per head.