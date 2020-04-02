Westphal Registered Red Angus
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: March 25, 20202
Location: At the Ranch, Grass Range, Montana
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
89 Bulls – $4,685
31 Registered Heifers – $1,732
42 Commercial Heifers – $1,188|
Vic and Shari Westphal, along with family members and crew, held the Annual Westphal Registered Red Angus Sale at the ranch near Grass Range, Montana, March 25, 2020. It was a warm spring day and a nice lunch was served. Westphal Red Angus has created a strong following of loyal customers by offering consistent cattle that offer balanced traits and go out and work in all types of environments. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale!
Lot 2 at $15,000, JKW 902 PANCHO, DOB 2/3/19, 5L THE REAL DEAL 1667 143B x JKW 1401 MOON DOLLY, Sold to Blom Red Angus, Vida, Montana
Lot 72 at $14,000, VGW GLOBAL 943, DOB 2/9/19, RREDS PIONEER 6904 x VGW SS-STAR 1348, Sold to Berry’s Land & Livestock, Vida, Montana
Lot 44 at $10,000, VGW NAVIGATOR 9115, DOB 3/26/19, 3SCC NAVIGATOR A448 x VGW S163-INDIGO 0863, Sold to Ravenscroft Red Angus, Nenzel, Nebraska
Lot 4 at $8,000, VGW AUTOMATIC 971, DOB 2/22/19, VGW AUTOMATIC 724 x VGW JOUR-CHRISS 13123, Sold to Leland Red Angus, Sidney, Montana
Lot 24 at $8,000, VGW EXCEED 957, DOB 2/12/19, VGW INTENSITY 714 x VGW PAL-STAR 1405, Sold to Sontegard Cattle.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.