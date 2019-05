Wienk Charolais Ranch 50th Annual Bull Sale

Date: April 27, 2019

Location: Lake Preston, SD

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell, Fletcher, Oklahoma

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Averages:

103 Yearling Bulls: $5,150

$10,500: WCR Sir Notorious 872 P, 2-2-18, by WCR Notorious 6170 P. To Sandmeier Charolais Ranch, Bowdle, South Dakota.

$10,000: WCR Sir Kingsbury 883 P, 2-4-18, by WCR Kingsbury 116 P. To Hebbert Charolais, Hyannis, Nebraska.

$9,500: WCR Sir Duke 8107 P/S, 2-8-18, by WCR Sir Duke 8141 P. To Bruce Wilson, Soap Lake, Washington.

$8,500: WCR Sir Big Ben 8111 P, 2-9-18, by WC Big Ben 9036 P. To Shane Johnson, Bruce, South Dakota.

$8,500: WCR Sir Big Ben 8260 P, 2-26-18, by WC Big Ben 9036 P. To Harlin Garner, Nyssa, Oregon.

$8,500: WCR Sir Big Ben 8523 ET P, 3-6-18, by WC Big Ben 9036 P. To J&J Beef Genetics, Orlando, Oklahoma.