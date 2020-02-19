Wilkenson Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Mark Hove

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near DeSmet, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

85 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,705

115 Yearling Open Heifers – $1,150

Top selling bulls:

Lot 43, WILKS Full Measure 389X, a 3/19 son of KB-Full Measure C40, epds CED 13 BW .5 WW 72 YW 135 Milk 27, registration #19605442 selling to Leanard Hinker, Fedora, SD for $6,500.

Lot 76, WILKS Sitz Top Game 1289X, a 3/19 son of Sitz Top Game 10844, registration #19604359 to Ed Wilkinson, Erwin, SD for $6,000.

Lot 95, WILKS Waylon 120R 899X, a 3/19 son of WILKS Waylon 17765, registration 19604467 to McManus Cattle, Fulton, SD for $5,750.

Lot 100, WILKS Waylon Extra 39X, a 3/19 son of WILKS Waylon Extra Dude 716X, registration 19604420 to Steve Duffy, Oldham, SD for $5,000.