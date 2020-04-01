Wilson Ranch Sim Angus Bull Sale Report
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: 04/27/2020
Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD
Auctioneer: Justin Tupper
Averages
44 Yearling SimAngus bulls avg. $4375
Wayne and Susan and Kellen and Cheyenne Wilson held their annual Wilson Ranch SimAngus bull sale at St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge SD. It was a beautiful sunny day for a bull sale. Tho the crowd was a bit light because of the social distancing being recommended at this time, there were several new buyers and bidders at the sale.
Top selling bull on the day was lot 8, 307 Wilson Mr. 241G, a 3/19, 3/4 Simmental, 1/4 Angus son of Hooks Baltic 17B x RS&T Titleist 10W to Marty Shepard Wheatland, WY for $7,000.
Lot 4, 307 Wilson Mr. 736G, a 3/19, 1/2 Simmental, 1/2 Angus son of WS Proclamation E202 x MCC Brick to Lassle Ranch, Glendive, MT for $6,500.
Lot 38, 307 Wilson Mr. 912G, 4/19, 1/2 Simmental 1/2 Angus son of Hook’s Dignitary47D x Mytty In Focus to Jonathan Gorzalka, Sheridan, WY for $6,500.
Lot 16, 307 Wilson Mr. 564G, 3/19, 5/8 Simmental 3/8 Angus son of CCR Gravity 9064A x CLRS Zachary 564C to Ray Swallow, Batesland, SD for $6,500.
Lot 34, 307 Wilson Mr. 618G, 3/19, 5/8 Simmental 3/8 Angus son of Hook’s Endurance 38E x Mr. TR Hammer 308A to Steve Irlbeck, Happy,TX for $6,000.
