ZumBrunnen Angus Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 14, 2020

Location: ZumBrunnen Ranch Lusk, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Wes Teimann

Averages:

91 Bulls – $3,597

Jason and Shirley ZumBrunnen, along with their family, held their Annual Spring Bull Sale, at the ranch near Lusk, Wyoming, March 14, 2020. Despite the blizzard like conditions, a large crowd of buyers filled the seats and they were served a nice meal prior to the sale. The ZumBrunnen family believes strongly in the importance of youth in the agriculture industry and donated a heifer that was given away in a drawing held after the sale for any youth in attendance between the age of 6 years old to 17. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $6,000, ZA COLONEL 8802, DOB 9-8-18, BALDRIGE COLONEL C251 x CHAIR ROCK PROPHET 3071, Sold to Larry Rising, Crawford, Nebraska

Lot 23 at $6,000, ZA GREAT GAINS 9251, DOB 2/27/19, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 x SANDPOINT PLEASANTPRIDE 9103, Sold to Dillon Hager, Torrington, Wyoming

Lot 9 at $5,500, ELK ZA CAPITALIST 316-934G, DOB 3/15/19, LD CAPITALIST 316 x SCC BLACKCAP6224-7127, Sold to Rod Nelson, Lusk, Wyoming

Lot 60 at $5,250, ZA BULLET 8807, DOB 9/18/18, BALDRIDGE BULLET B720 x McKellar Enlass Breeta 4151, Sold to Dennis Horton, Riverton, Wyoming

Lot 2 at $5250, ZA GENERAL 8403, DOB 3/2/19, BALDRIDGE COLONEL C251 x ZA MISS TEN X B5047, Sold to Brian Palm, Mitchell, Nebraska

Lot 58 at $5250, ZA GRANITE PEAK 9209, DOB 2/14/19, WERNER FLAT TOP 4136 x ZA STOCKMAN BULLET B7037, Sold to Ken Dixon, Lance Creek, Wyoming.