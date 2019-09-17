10 Reasons to be at AQHA’s Lucas Oil World

As fall sets in, championship season is on the minds of horse enthusiasts worldwide. Since the first AQHA World Championship Show in 1974, the event has been a bucket-list item for exhibitors and fans alike. This year’s event is no different.

Sponsored by Lucas Oil, this year’s event runs November 7-23 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City. New this year, entry forms and qualifier information were emailed to all current owners of qualified American Quarter Horses for the 2019 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show. Entries must be received by September 16 to avoid late fees. AQHA has posted the list of qualifiers for the Lucas Oil World under Resources at http://www.aqha.com/worldshow. If you have questions on your status as a qualifier or did not receive your entry form, please email AQHA Show Events Coordinator Heidi Lane at worldshow@aqha.org.

Here are 10 reasons you need to be there in person to enjoy it.

Watch your favorite events. Want to watch the world’s best horses competing in a variety of events? Watch the world’s best compete in your favorite events. See the tentative schedule here to plan when you want to join us in Oklahoma City.

Quality dining. Oklahoma City is home to a number of dining establishments touted by Forbes magazine, like Bellini’s Ristorante, Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse and The Coach House. You’ll also want to hit up cowboy favorites like the Ranch Steakhouse and Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, as well as exhibitor favorites Trapper’s and Chelinos.

Trade show. More than 100 vendors will line up in State Fair Park’s gorgeous Bennett Event Center. The shopping mecca will feature several concession options, two cocktail bars and lots of entertainment.

Special events. This year’s show will feature various special events. Check out http://www.aqha.com/worldshow closer to the show to see which events you want to attend!

The AQHA Match Roping returns on Saturday, November 9, in the Jim Norick Arena. Be sure to watch Chad Masters and Joseph Harrison take on the father-and-son duo of J.D. and Trey Yates in a head-to-head team roping event. More details about the event will be shared closer to the start of the Lucas Oil World.

Millions will be paid out. In 2018, competitors went home with $2.3 million in purse and prizes.

Ride the Pattern clinics. AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up with AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena to show audiences how they would complete a specific pattern from the show at these free clinics. The Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics are also a great place to support the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund, because donations received at the clinics will be generously matched by Nutrena.

Lucas Oil Superhorse. New this year, AQHA partnered with Sundowner Trailers to award the most prestigious award of the show to the top Lucas Oil Superhorse contender, which will take home a Sundowner trailer.

Nightlife for the over-21 crowd. You’ll find the best nightlife in iconic Bricktown, but the Oklahoma Rodeo Opry in the historic Stockyard City is also worth a visit

AQHA Awards Celebration. Plan to attend the AQHA Awards Celebration where we will honor the 2018 year-end high-point winners. All members, especially attendees of the 2019 Lucas Oil World, are encouraged to purchase tickets to this fun and exciting event that highlights your peers. The AQHA Awards Celebration is November 17 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Attendees are invited to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages, courtesy of the Oklahoma Convention and Visitors Bureau and State Fair Park and listen to live entertainment. It is sure to be a great event you won’t want to miss. Purchase your ticket today! More details are available at http://www.aqha.com/awards-celebration.

Only the world’s best horses. Many championship shows are open to any and all entries, but not the Lucas Oil World. Horses and exhibitors must earn a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes.

Ready to book your trip? Head over to http://www.aqha.com/worldshow. There you’ll find tentative schedule and other handy resources to make this must-do trip to a reality.

–AQHA