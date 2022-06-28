10-time PRCA Clown Of The Year Justin Rumford Returns To Burke Stampede

Just say his name and we double dog dare you not to smile or down right laugh. The Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee is tickled to land another year of entertainment from the 10-time PRCA Rodeo Clown of the year Justin Rumford. That’s right, the funniest guy in rodeo, we affectionately call “Rump”, is coming back to entertain crowds at all three performances of the rip roarin’ bronc stompin’ Burke Stampede Rodeo.

In an interview in the Rodeo News, it was said of Rumford that he is the same guy in the arena as he is out of the arena……”I’m just dressed different.” That’s what makes “Rump” such a great fit for The Stampede. He is just a down to earth, naturally funny guy that wants to make sure you have the time of your life at The Stampede.

Rump is also a cowboy. He grew up on the rodeo road. “That’s the only thing I can remember is rodeoin’”. His family has been in the stock contracting business since the 1950s. His grandpa Floyd Rumford started the Rumford Rodeo Company, then located in Abbyville, Kansas. Justin’s Dad Bronc Rumford carried on the contracting tradition. Justin rode broncs and wrestled steers in junior high through high school and landed a full ride scholarship to Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma. It was while competing in college, that Justin filled his PRCA card in 1998. Justin made four trips to the College National Finals in both of his events (no easy feat) and gradu-ated with a Bachelor’s degree. He went on to have a great career steer wrestling in the PRCA, with many trips to the Prairie Circuit Finals.





In 2010 Rump knew it was time to move in a different direction. Rather than making his buddies laugh behind the chutes, he wanted to try his hand at making the audiences laugh and add to the entertainment at the rodeos. He is now one of the most decorated entertainers in the history of the PRCA, winning the PRCA Clown of the Year a record breaking ten times (2012 -2021). Rump was the Coors Man In The Can in 2013, 2015, and 2018 and worked the prestigious National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2014 before moving on to host his own NFR preview and live viewing show in Las Vegas. He has now added co-host to his resume with a successful rodeo comedy podcast called “RumpChat” with his buddy Josh “Hambone” Hilton.

Rumford currently lives in Ponca City, Oklahoma with his wife Ashley (a former Miss Rodeo Oklahoma and now full time “Rump” manager) and his 8-year-old triplets, Livi, Lola, and Bandy. “There is nothing more rewarding than being able to do what I love with my family right beside me…….I’m living my dream.” Spider Man, Evil Knievel, Captain America……who knows who might show up and just how much fun we might have with Justin Rumford at the three performances of the 2022 Burke Stampede Rodeo July 15, 16, and 17 . Rodeo start time is 7 p.m. each evening at the Stampede Arena, Burke, South Dakota. Advance tickets are available at http://www.burkestampederodeo.com and at various local businesses soon. We double dog dare you not to laugh and smile all night long at the Burke Stampede Rodeo.

–Burke Stampede