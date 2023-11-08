$100,000 in Vanier Family Scholarships Awarded to Ten Deserving Hereford Juniors



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) members received the

prestigious $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship during the American Hereford Association (AHA) Annual

Meeting and Conference in Kansas City, on Oct. 20. Since 2008, the Vanier family of CK Ranch in

Kansas has awarded scholarships to Hereford youth, and since 2016, they have annually given $100,000 in HYFA scholarships, totalling more than $800,000 to assist NJHA members as they work hard to better their education.

“The Vanier Family name and HYFA are synonymous with supporting Hereford youth and over their

lifetimes, the late Jack and Donna Vanier gave so much to so many, in the most humble way,” said Amy

Cowan, director of youth activities and foundation for the AHA. “The foundation is built on the pillars of

scholarship, leadership, research and education, and we are so grateful to the entire Vanier family for all they have given and all they have done to pave the way for youth in agriculture through scholarship and education.”

The Vanier family is proud of the NJHA members and believes the work ethic young people learn

growing up in the Hereford breed sets them apart in today’s workforce. The foundation is proud to carry on Jack and Donna’s legacy through this prestigious scholarship program.

The 2023 Vanier Scholarship recipients are:

Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill.

Blake Bruns, North Platte, Neb.

JW Cox, Flemingsburg, Ky.

Lauren Gatz, Fairview, Kan.

Clayton Hayes, Ada, Okla.

Trevor Johnson, Centerville, S.D.

Lauren Jones, Darlington, Wis.

Savay Sexton, Cost, Texas

Logan Topp, Carrington, N.D.

Rusty Wolf, Alexandria, Ky.

Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill., is a senior at Kansas State University majoring in agricultural

communications and journalism with dual minors in animal sciences and industry and mass

communications. She has career goals of communicating with consumers and increasing transparency

between producers and consumers. “Wherever I go, I aim to impact the industry through communication and consumer education. I dream to be a lifelong Hereford breeder and advisor to a junior association, giving back to an industry that has given me so much,” said Biggs.

Blake Bruns, North Platte, Neb., is a junior at Kansas State University studying animal sciences

and industry while competing on the livestock judging team. Following his bachelor’s degree, Bruns

wants to pursue a master’s in beef cattle nutrition and aspires to work for a university and eventually

manage a purebred beef unit in the future. He says a career focused on these goals would combine his

interests in the production aspects of the purebred industry as well as give him the opportunity to work

with young people, leaving a lasting impact on those that he interacts with.

JW Cox, Flemingsburg, Ky., is in his first year at the Auburn University College of Veterinary

Medicine, with goals of following in his late step-father’s footsteps to become a large animal veterinarian and start his own practice with a focus on embryology. He has worked with 4-H, FFA and other youth organizations, assisting with showmanship and animal care techniques. “Just working as a group leader and getting to help out all of those kids was one of my favorite things. Just getting to be involved and help hopefully shape these young people into showmen, breeders and great leaders in this industry that we all love so much,” Cox said.

Lauren Gatz, from Fairview, Kan., is a junior at Kansas State University studying agricultural

communications and journalism. Having previously served as the National Hereford Queen and currently serving her first year on the NJHA board of directors, she is extremely involved in the Hereford breed.

“I’m positive that I will stay connected through my involvement in the local 4-H program and the

NJHA,” Gatz said. “In my future career, I aspire to advocate for the agricultural industry, bridging my

passion for service with my chosen profession.”

Clayton Hayes, Ada, Okla., is a freshman at Oklahoma State University studying natural

resources ecology and management, with future career goals of working for the state of Oklahoma as a

game warden. He says, “Oklahoma is an ecologically diverse state and rich in wildlife habitats. Training and educating individuals to be good stewards of Oklahoma’s resources and upholding wildlife laws is

important.”

Trevor Johnson, of Centerville, S.D., is a senior at Kansas State University studying

agribusiness. Johnson’s dedication to Herefords and the beef industry starts with the commercial sector and feedlot industry, where he participated in the NJHA Fed Steer Shootout and has spent his summers interning for feedyards. Johnson says, “Since high school, I have had career aspirations of working into a feedlot management career with the intent of making a lasting impact on both the cattle and beef industries and earning induction into the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame.”

Lauren Jones, Darlington, Wis., is a junior working to receive her degree in animal science with

a concentration in livestock merchandising from Oklahoma State University. She has completed several

internships, including a Simmental National Classic Show internship and a communications internship

with Tanbark Consulting, while serving her final year on the NJHA board of directors. “I have interest in

multiple potential careers including nutritionist, embryologist and veterinarian. I am focused on taking

classes that push me towards my degree, but also keep my foot in the door of each career avenue that I am exploring,” Jones says.

Savay Sexton, Cost, Texas, is a freshman at Texas A&M University studying agriculture

leadership and development. “My career goal is to work in international agritourism, bringing people

together to have agricultural experiences to grow their understanding of agriculturists’ dedication to

creating a safe and wholesome food supply,” Sexton says. “I will do this by coordinating tours across the United States and Europe, showcasing agriculture entities and how the effects of policy, culture,

technology, history and legacies weave together.”

Logan Topp, Carrington, N.D., is in his junior year at Kansas State University studying animal

sciences and industry with a business option. His goal is to return to the family ranch operation after

gaining experience in the cattle feeding and packing industries. Topp says, “Knowing more about how

the whole industry works can help us improve how we manage our ranches.” He is also hoping to bring

back more hands-on experience in finance management and cattle merchandising.

Weston Wolf, Alexandria, Ky., is in his sophomore year working towards a degree in

agricultural economics from the University of Kentucky. His future goals are to work alongside farmers

and ranchers in their financial management and marketing. Wolf is active in different programs

supporting those with autism, and has learned from those programs himself, stating, “The most important traits that I have acquired that will help me through college and my career are patience, communication, empathy and compassion. I know that whatever career I choose, I will have to communicate and work with others and I am grateful that the lessons I have learned through those who battle autism will assist me in all of my endeavors.”

“The foundation takes great pride in our scholarship program and the opportunities we are

able to provide to assist our young people throughout their college journeys,” Cowan says. “The

selection committee continues to be impressed by the high caliber of applicants and are confident that

today’s NJHA members will be tomorrow’s leaders in whatever industry they pursue.”

The scholarship fund is the bedrock of HYFA and countless youth are benefactors of its mission.

This last fiscal year, the foundation celebrated net assets reaching $6.3 million and in total $221,500 was given back to Hereford youth to assist with their college educations.

–National Junior Hereford Association