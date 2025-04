10th Annual Montana Maternal Production Sale, Open 8 Genetics

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean

Date of Sale: April 11, 2025

Location: At the ranch, Baker, MT

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Sale Manager: Open 8 Genetics



Averages: 39 Angus and Sim/Angus yearling bulls at $5,808

Hightlights:

Angus Bulls:

Lot 25 sold for $9,250 to Lee and Cam LaBree, Ekalaka, MT; Open 8 Helix 422; 4/9/24; Sire: Open 8 Helix 061; Dam: Open 8 Miss Thunder 103.

Lot 12 sold for $8,250 to Rex Murnion, Roy, MT; Open 8 Revival 409; 3/26/24; Sire: Brooking Revival 0074; Dam: Miss Charlo 511.

Lot 8 sold for $8,000 to Lee and Cam LaBree, Ekalaka, MT; Open 8 Logo 0066-431; 3/9/24; Sire: 21AR Logo 006; Dam: Open 8 Envy 210.

Lot 18 sold for $8,000 to Bryant Mikkelson, Buffalo, MT; Open 8 Revival 411; 3/18/24; Sire: Brooking Revival 0074; Dam: Open 8 Miss Wulffs Ext 554.

Sim/Angus Bulls:

Lot 33 sold for $6,000 to Randy Tunby, Baker, MT; Open 8 Eagle 452; 3/16/24; Reg: ASA 4451284; Sire: Hook’s Eagle 6E; Dam: Open 8 Olie C569

Lot 37 sold for $5,500 to Ron Haar, Baker, MT; Open 8 Eagle 451; 3/22/24; Sire: Hook’s Eagle 6E; Dam: NLC C52 Carmel

Lot 38 sold for $5,500 to Tooke Ranch Inc., Ekalaka, MT; Open 8 6030 455; 4/17/24; Sire: LRS 6030K; Dam: Open 8 Miss Payweight 137

Lot 43 sold for $5,250 to Bryce Huft, Ismay, MT; Open 8 Full House 467; 3/22/24; Sire: WS Full House 36K; Dam: Open 8 Miss Envy 125

It was a warm, sunny day for a sale in Baker, Montana. Open 8 Genetics brought a great set of bulls for the sale. Open 8 has worked diligently at providing the genetics and power to make their bulls succeed for them and their customer. The crowd had plenty to choose from. Overall it was a great sale. Congratulations!

Bull preview at the ranch in Baker, MT (Open 8 Genetics). 4f374b2d16f4-IMG_0106

Darin Buerkle talking about Open 8’s program before the sale. 6765954f1c01-IMG_0116

Danny Krantz talking about Open 8’s program before the sale. 841e6cca04db-IMG_0114