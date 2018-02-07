13 breeders featured in the 2018 MATE Bull Pen Preview

The MATE Bull Pen Preview presented by the Northern Ag Network and KGHL offers tremendous exposure to breeders wishing to promote their genetics and program to the registered and commercial producers across the region.

Bulls from local breeders are displayed for potential buyers to evaluate the bulls offered for sale, either private treaty or future production sales. Thirteen different ranches have preview pens this year, featuring 5 different breeds of cattle.

The pens are available for public viewing as early as Thursday morning and until 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. This is not a haltered exhibit. It's a great opportunity for Bull Pen breeders to visit with potential customers face to face for beneficial conversations.

People can see for themselves the breeding traits of programs, purchase a bull right then and there, or get information about upcoming sales. All MATE Show guests are eligible to sign up to win one of two $300 certificates given to be used towards a purchase of a bull from the breeders exhibiting at the 2018 MATE Show. Drawing to be held on Friday evening.

So if you're shopping for your next herd sire, stop by the MATE Bull Pen Preview with the family and take a peek for yourself!

–MATE