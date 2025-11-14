Carter County Carbon questions: Ranchers concerned about proposed sequestration site

Some ranchers are concerned about a proposed carbon sequestration project that, if approved would allow for the deposition of carbon dioxide underground in Carter County, Montana.

The BLM has approved the Environmental Assessment (EA) of the entire Snowy River sequestration project, choosing not to do an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The BLM has not at this time approved the right of way permit for the project.

The BLM did issue a FONSI (Finding of No Significant Impact) to provide access for the right of way permit for the test well site.

Under the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) process, the law requires federal agencies to review proposals by taking one of the three following actions, with the first being essentially a “do-nothing” approach and the third being a deep dive into the impacts on the local community and environment:

When the BLM issued a FONSI (and no EIS) in response to Exxon Mobile’s request to access the test well, a local group called Save the Range appealed.

Save the Range is actively working to ensure local voices are heard in this process, say members and Montana ranchers Liz Barbour and Jack Owens. Save the Range believes the BLM was remiss in not conducting an EIS. The group said the impact to the area will indeed be significant due in part to the fact that the only access road is a private narrow two-track ungravelled road that is not equipped to handle all of the traffic associated with drilling and building a test well.

The Carter County Commission also filed an appeal of the EA due to the fact that the BLM did not approve their request for cooperator status on the project plan.

Main pipeline already exists

A pipeline exists to transport the CO2 from Denbury’s Wyoming oil and gas wells to Carter County. Denbury proposes to use this same pipeline to move C02 to into Carter County, Montana and bury it in deep wells that have yet to be built. If the sequestration project moves forward, pipelines would need to be built to connect the wells to the main pipeline.

In a news release, the BLM said it is not approving a right-of-way for any other surface infrastructure or pore space with this test well approval decision.

The Montana Board of Oil and Gas and the EPA will need to approve permits for any well including a test well before digging can begin.

Also according to the BLM, Denbury’s full right-of-way application, submitted in 2021, proposes a 30-year carbon sequestration project involving up to 15 EPA Class VI injection wells (12 on BLM-managed land, 3 on state land), 500 acres of surface disturbance, roads, pipelines, pump stations, and use of 100,200 acres of federally managed pore space. The company estimates the project could inject up to 150 million tonnes of CO₂ over 20 years.

Tax credit scheme

Tax credits provide $85 per ton for the sequestration (pumping underground) of carbon, allowing the company the potential to accept a total of $12.75 billion dollars in tax credits.

Local rancher Steve Summers lives about four miles from the entrance to the proposed carbon sequestration site which would be located mostly beneath Bureau of Land Management property.

While Summers’ cattle do not graze on the land above the proposed site, he and other ranchers are concerned about the potential for C02 to seep into ground water. He also worries that the drastic increase in traffic and dirt moving will impact the local watershed.

Summers said the project itself is a scam, in his opinion.

“This is 100 percent taxpayer money being paid to an industry to produce nothing,” he said.

“The lobbyists have created this business out of thin air. They are going to pump this gas underground and get paid to do it, all under the guise of climate change,” he said. “If there is anything that should infuriate the general public from New York to California, it should be that. Their tax dollars are going straight into the pockets of Exxon Mobile.”

“The only thing green about this is the money,” he said.

Sage Grouse

Save the Range says the approximately 110,000 acres that makes up the proposed carbon sequestration site is habitat for many native species including sage grouse, pronghorn and other wildlife.

Exxon Mobile did purchase conservation easements on the north and south ends of the county in an apparent effort to offset the possible wildlife impacts of the carbon sequestration project, but ranchers say they don’t know how to tell the sage grouse that they need to move.

“I think ranchers are holistic style people. We collaborate with the land,” said Barbour. “It’s our job to defend it. Who is going to do it if we don’t?”

Owen said his goal is to stop the carbon sequestration plan. “If they were drilling for oil or gas – producing something – we wouldn’t fight it,” he said. “But this produces absolutely nothing. They are just pouring this CO2 down into the ground, they don’t know where it will go.”

Ironically, in the name of the “green” concept of “carbon sequestration,” this parcel of open range of Montana is staring into the face of “development,” says Owen.

“My biggest concern is that this is nearly pristine native range, undisturbed and unspoiled and we love it like this,” said Owen. “We can’t bear to see it turn into an industrial park. That’s our concern. We tried to impress that on the Environmental Protection Agency,” he said.

Local rancher Adam Courtney, who serves on the Conservation District board, agreed that a lot of producers are concerned with the impact the C02 could have on deep water sources and the Minnelusa and Madison aquifers. “There are people in this county using deep water wells. There are a lot of local fault lines that have been known to have seismic activity. There is concern putting thousands of feet of pipe in the ground, hoping it doesn’t rupture,” he said. Black Hills area communities including Belle Fourche and Rapid City utilize those aquifers for drinking water and more.

Courtney emphasized that the Conservation District is eager to work with the BLM to protect the rangeland. “This isn’t an ‘us vs them’ situation,” he said. “The district including landowners and permit holders would like a collaborative relationship with the BLM but with the agency denying cooperator status to the county, we don’t believe that attitude is being reciprocated at this time,” he said. Courtney believes the relationship can be mended and encourages communication between the BLM and the local affected citizens.

Summers echoed concerns about the fault line, saying it runs on the west side of the Snowy River project area, while the test well proposed side is on the east side of the project area. Summers said this won’t allow for a true test of the impacts of the well drilling on the landscape.

Denbury has committed to 50 years of monitoring the wells, but Courtney and others say that isn’t long enough. “When they walk away from this in 50 years, who is responsible for damages?” he said.

Summers agreed, saying his family has ranched in that area for 116 years, with no plans of leaving.

Summers added that a noxious weed, Ventenata, has become a problem since the pipeline came into the area in 2018, and he’s worried that the BLM won’t monitor their subcontractors closely enough to prevent the further spread of noxious weeds.

A neighbor of Summers’ Tyler Wilson who ranches on the north end of the project said Ventenata, which appears to have been brought in with the pipeline, is taking over and choking out native grass on his private land. He recently sprayed about 700 acres of his private land to kill the Ventenata, which cost him about $100 per acre.

Summers points out that since the C02 sequestration project does not involve a commodity with any value, that the county will receive no tax revenue off the project, as opposed to the movement of oil and gas, which can be taxed when being transferred through a pipeline.

An unnamed source said that some ranchers in the area who originally voiced concern about the pipeline have since gone quiet. There is concern that ranchers are choosing not to share their opinions about the proposed project due to fear of retaliation by the BLM in the form of fines, impacts to grazing permits, or other possible issues.

Neither Denbury nor the BLM responded to e-mailed questions.

Ranchers and others are concerned with the impact a carbon sequestration project will have on local rangeland. Adam Courtney | Courtesy photo image-23