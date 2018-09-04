150 years of Nebraska State Fair History

Grand Island – The Nebraska State Fair ended on Labor Day, Sept. 3. This was the ninth year the fair has been in Grand Island, moving from Lincoln. Nebraska City hosted the first fair in 1868, then the next forty-one years, besides Nebraska City, Brownville, Lincoln and Omaha would share hosting. It wasn't until 1909 when Lancaster Co. Fairgrounds at Lincoln became the permanent home until its relocation to Grand Island in 2009.

Growing the fair in Lincoln became hard as the city grew around the grounds. University of Lincoln (UNL) wanted to expand as well, debuting plans in 2007 for a state-of-the-art research campus titled Innovation Campus. The locale for it – the fairgrounds. In 2008, the Nebraska Legislature voted to move the fair to Grand Island.

Groundbreaking for the new fairgrounds was in July 2009; knowing that year was the last fair in Lincoln attendance was 367,203. 1997 was the highest attendance while in Lincoln at 389,171. August 2010 saw over 309,000 fairgoers in Grand Island enjoy 500,000 sq. ft. of new buildings, including 3 barns, 1 arena, and 2 exhibition buildings. 2017 attendance was 379,108. 2018 numbers are not yet tallied.

The fair continues to grow with new sponsors adding their names to new buildings or venues. One of the new buildings is the Nebraska Building which opened its doors for the first time in 2014. This building houses not only the administrative offices but allowed the return of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Partnering with UNL, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, a new exhibit telling about all aspects of Nebraska Agriculture was developed. Raising Nebraska: Your Food and the Families Who Grow It, shows how food gets from the farm to the fork, or the gate to the plate. As you enter, thanks to Reinke, a full-sized center pivot irrigation system is seen. Young visitors love to take a simulated ride in a combine. This building and its extension, Raising Nebraska Outside, which shows a variety of crops and grasses grown in Nebraska has a smaller pivot that waters the area. The Raising Nebraska building is a showcase for visitors year-round, as many foreign and out of state visitors truly learn about Nebraska's number one industry without breaking a sweat in the hot sun or getting dirt under their fingernails.

Being more centered and having state of the art show barns and arenas, many of them with air conditioning, has not only allowed increase in exhibitors during the state fair, but has brought in national breed shows such as the National Jr. Hereford show held earlier this summer. AK-SAR-BEN held for decades in Omaha, is now home to its exhibitors as well as it too was landlocked preventing expansion. 2018 will be the 2nd year for AK-SAR-BEN

The location may have changed, but as with the first State Fair in 1868, the products, talents and people of Nebraska are still showcased. From 2010 to 2018, when the numbers are in, the Nebraska State Fair at Grand Island may well be the year that the 3 millionth visitor enjoyed some of the Nebraska Good Life.