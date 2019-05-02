15th Annual Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 26, 2019

Location: Crawford Livestock Auction, Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

21 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,916

17 – 18 Month Old Red Angus bulls – $4,558

8 Two Year Old Red Angus bulls – $3,906

The Red Western Red Angus bull sale offers bulls to fit any program. The yearling bulls were from Brad & Trixie Grill’s B Lazy T Ranch, 18-month old bulls from Jeff & Diana Grill’s, Grill Cattle Co. and Fick Red Angus had the 2-year old bulls. This was a rescheduled sale due to the weather a couple weeks ago, and the Grill and Fick Families enjoyed a beautiful spring day for the sale, with several new buyers in the seats.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 12, B Lazy T Mr. 6044 F051, a 3/18 son of CT New Direction 6044 with 116 weaning ratio, 110 yearling ratio and epds of CED 18 BW -3.6 WW 63 YW 63 Milk 22 selling to Fick Red Angus, Inman, NE for $10,000.

Lot 22, B Lazy T Mr. RS F208, a 3/18 son of 5L Right Signal 1901 – 19A with 110 weaning ratio, 113 yearling ratio, epds of CED 14 BW -2.3 WW 66 YW 106 Milk 27 to Brad Gran, Carter, SD for $8,000.

Lot 34, Grill Gold Rush 7097, a 10/17 son of RHRA Gold Rush 402 17T with epds of CED 10 BW -0.2 WW 54 YW 90 Milk 28 to Bret Ditsch, Alliance, NE for $6,000.

Lot 41, Grill Mr. Regal 6029, a 9/16 son of B Lazy T Ranch Bull Z003 with epds of CED 10 BW 0.1 WW 52 YW 80 Milk 25 to Martin Hanley, Crawford, NE for $6,000.