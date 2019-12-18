18th Annual Buck & Ball Is the First PRCA Stop for 2020

Gillette, WY, December 14, 2019 — It was rated as one of the top things to do in WY on New Year’s Eve in 2018! The 18th Annual Kissack Water & Oil New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball along with CINCH happens annually on Dec. 31.

This event is one of the best rough stock events in the Midwest. Our key sponsors, Kissack Water & Oil and CINCH among so many others, help us host PRCA cowboys, fresh from the National Finals in Las Vegas, competing for over $60,000 in prize money in each event, on the best NFR stock in the country. For the first time in eighteen years the Buck & Ball has teamed up with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) to be the first PRCA Rodeo to kick off the 2020 PRCA Rodeo Season. This will be a huge incentive to the winners going into the new year.

Along with the Buck & Ball being the first 2020 PRCA stop for the cowboys, it will also count for the first Xtreme Bronc Riding and Bull Riding event for 2020~ This is a huge win for Gillette and the Buck & Ball. The Buck & Ball team continued to enhance the show each year and this year it was time to go to the next level. “Our mission stays the same,” states Matt Burch, President. “In order to take this event to the next level, we are involving the PRCA. In the past we didn’t have a lot of control over who would enter, but now with this being an Xtreme event, this is one rodeo the cowboys will want to be a part of. It will be an intricate part of making them an NFR champion.”

“We not only want to ensure that the Buck & Ball fans and sponsors will be watching the best Bareback Riding, Xtreme Saddle Bronc Riding and Xtreme Bull Riding yet, but for this to also be rewarding for the cowboys who enter,” says Tif Robertson, Event Coordinator. “You don’t typically ride for prize money in all three events this high at one rodeo. We work very hard to keep this one of the highest payouts in the country. We couldn’t do it without the help of our wonderful sponsors.”

It’s a sell-out show each and every year. Tickets are available for $35 at the CBH Co-Op stores in Gillette. WY & Belle Fourche, SD, Ruff’s Bar in Rozet and online/ticket office at the Cam-Plex Gillette. WY. Kids age 3 and under are free. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 to enjoy the delicious concessions by Pokey’s BBQ along with your favorite cold beverages as the rodeo will kick off at 7 pm.

For the 5th year, to give more reason to watch awesome bucking horses and make it a New Year’s Eve weekend celebration, the annual New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball Bucking Horse Futurity and Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Sale invites the community to come to a fun filled afternoon at the Cam-Plex. The doors will open at 9 am, Dec. 30. New this year, is the Super Stakes, followed by the outstanding Buck & Ball Bucking Horse Futurity! An invitational set of bucking horses from top stock contractors around the country. Up to twenty elite contractors are invited to bring Bucking Horse Teams, 2 selected. 4-5-year-old bucking horses and exceptional saddle bronc riders.

Following the Futurity, Burch Rodeo will be hosting the Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Sale at 3pm! Get your numbers when you arrive! The Sale will showcase forty years of bucking horse genetics including Lunatic Fringe, Friendly Fire and Burch’s Tooke. Bucking Horse Sale will start at 3 p.m.. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for the events on Dec. 30th. Kids 10 and under are free.

The bucking horse futurity is bound to get you in the mood for amazing bucking horses and rodeo for Dec 31st- 18th Annual Kissack Water & Oil New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball along with CINCH. Doors open at 4pm! Rodeo at 7pm immediately following is Chancey Williams & the Younger Brother’s Band to honkey-tonk everyone into the New Year!

We are thankful for the great hospitality that our host hotels provide to our fans- Holiday Inn Express (307)686-9576) & the Wingate by Wyndham (307) 622-1147). Transportation shuttle services will be available from Powder River Transportation & Thunder Basin Ford to and from the host hotels prior and following the event!

For more information, contact T-N-T Event Coordinator, Tif Robertson- robertson1116@gmail.com or 605.545.7865.

Find us on: http://www.facebook.com/newyearsevebuckandball or #nye_buckandball or http://www.cam-plex.com/events

